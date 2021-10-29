Thingschain (TIC) Market Capitalization Tops $45,657.05

Thingschain (CURRENCY:TIC) traded 36.1% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on October 29th. One Thingschain coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Thingschain has a total market cap of $45,657.05 and $48.00 worth of Thingschain was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Thingschain has traded 12.5% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $62,832.50 or 1.00014715 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $40.54 or 0.00064536 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00004518 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002009 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $26.98 or 0.00042940 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.03 or 0.00004823 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001107 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded up 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $395.16 or 0.00628996 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001590 BTC.

Thingschain Coin Profile

TIC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 15th, 2017. Thingschain’s total supply is 26,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,445,000,000 coins. Thingschain’s official website is thingschain.network . The official message board for Thingschain is medium.com/@thingschain . Thingschain’s official Twitter account is @Things_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “True investment coin is an investment platform, for the development of agrotouristic clusters around the world. TrueInvestmentCoin is a PoW/PoS coin based on the scrypt algorithm. “

Thingschain Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thingschain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Thingschain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Thingschain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

