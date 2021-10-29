Thore Cash Trading Down 10.1% Over Last 7 Days (TCH)

Thore Cash (CURRENCY:TCH) traded 6.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on October 29th. Over the last week, Thore Cash has traded down 10.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Thore Cash coin can currently be purchased for $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. Thore Cash has a market cap of $35,916.34 and approximately $161,279.00 worth of Thore Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000465 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $192.23 or 0.00311133 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.21 or 0.00005203 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001118 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000514 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000434 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00001953 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0486 or 0.00000079 BTC.

Thore Cash Coin Profile

TCH is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 15th, 2018. Thore Cash’s total supply is 111,111,111 coins and its circulating supply is 55,056,178 coins. Thore Cash’s official Twitter account is @Thr_Official . Thore Cash’s official website is www.thorecash.com/thorecash.html

According to CryptoCompare, “Thorecash makes crypto-lending and investments accessible to the masses, cuts the red-tape. Thore platform simply aims to interconnect the $1 billion Crypto assets fractured across the world of crypto. The ThoreCash network is a blockchain purpose-designed for investments. It aims to connect fundraisers to investors with similar goals. And, the use of a distributed ledger system ensures a permanent record of lending and borrowing interactions on the platform. “

Thore Cash Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thore Cash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Thore Cash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Thore Cash using one of the exchanges listed above.

