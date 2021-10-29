Thunder Token (TT) Price Reaches $0.0126

Thunder Token (CURRENCY:TT) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on October 29th. Thunder Token has a market capitalization of $97.16 million and $7.47 million worth of Thunder Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Thunder Token coin can currently be bought for about $0.0126 or 0.00000020 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Thunder Token has traded 6.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

OMG Network (OMG) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.30 or 0.00021474 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $158.07 or 0.00255226 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0476 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00000974 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000014 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000417 BTC.

Ubex (UBEX) traded 24% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000003 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About Thunder Token

Thunder Token (CRYPTO:TT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 1st, 2018. Thunder Token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,704,569,443 coins. Thunder Token’s official message board is medium.com/thunderofficial . The Reddit community for Thunder Token is /r/thundertoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Thunder Token’s official website is www.thundercore.com . Thunder Token’s official Twitter account is @ThunderProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “ThunderCore is an Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM) compliant blockchain. Tokens based on the ERC-20 standard can be minted and deployed on ThunderCore. ThunderCore is its own blockchain with its own native cryptocurrency. It is EVM-compatible with throughput of 1,200+ TPS, sub-second confirmation times, and low gas costs—making it quick and easy for DApps to deploy and scale. Consensus Nodes complete a single round of voting to confirm transactions in under a second. The accelerator, a DDoS-resilient distributed system, coordinates the network of consensus nodes. “

Thunder Token Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thunder Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Thunder Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Thunder Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

