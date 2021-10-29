Tierion (TNT) Price Hits $0.12

Tierion (CURRENCY:TNT) traded down 13.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on October 29th. Tierion has a market cap of $52.14 million and approximately $48,568.00 worth of Tierion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Tierion coin can now be purchased for about $0.12 or 0.00000245 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Tierion has traded down 13.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.12 or 0.00049984 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00003224 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001606 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 19.8% against the dollar and now trades at $149.65 or 0.00240377 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.96 or 0.00004762 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $61.32 or 0.00098499 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.95 or 0.00011163 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Tierion Profile

Tierion (TNT) is a coin. Its launch date was August 25th, 2017. Tierion’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 428,481,269 coins. Tierion’s official Twitter account is @tierion and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Tierion is tierion.com . The Reddit community for Tierion is /r/tierion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Tierion is a platform for data verification. Tierion works by creating a proof that links data to a transaction on a blockchain. This is called anchoring. Anyone with this proof can verify the data’s integrity and timestamp without relying on a trusted authority. “

Tierion Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tierion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tierion should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Tierion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

