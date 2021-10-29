TigerCash Price Reaches $0.0174 on Exchanges (TCH)

TigerCash (CURRENCY:TCH) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on October 29th. In the last seven days, TigerCash has traded 13.8% higher against the dollar. TigerCash has a market capitalization of $977,110.37 and approximately $7.50 million worth of TigerCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TigerCash coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0174 or 0.00000028 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XinFin Network (XDC) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000284 BTC.

Safe Haven (SHA) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Sakura Bloom (SKB) traded up 43.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000000 BTC.

USDCoin (USC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.84 or 0.00224538 BTC.

BitcoinX (BCX) traded 16.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Mixin (XIN) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $387.51 or 0.00621352 BTC.

TigerCash Coin Profile

TCH is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. TigerCash’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 55,999,900 coins. The Reddit community for TigerCash is https://reddit.com/r/CoinTigerExchange . The official message board for TigerCash is medium.com/cointiger . TigerCash’s official website is www.cointiger.com . TigerCash’s official Twitter account is @Thr_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Thorecash makes crypto-lending and investments accessible to the masses, cuts the red-tape. Thore platform simply aims to interconnect the $1 billion Crypto assets fractured across the world of crypto. The ThoreCash network is a blockchain purpose-designed for investments. It aims to connect fundraisers to investors with similar goals. And, the use of a distributed ledger system ensures a permanent record of lending and borrowing interactions on the platform. “

Buying and Selling TigerCash

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TigerCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TigerCash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TigerCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

