tinyBuild (LON:TBLD) Trading Up 2.5%

tinyBuild, Inc (LON:TBLD) rose 2.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 209.80 ($2.74) and last traded at GBX 206.50 ($2.70). Approximately 269,470 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 1% from the average daily volume of 272,966 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 201.50 ($2.63).

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of tinyBuild in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on shares of tinyBuild from GBX 295 ($3.85) to GBX 310 ($4.05) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th.

The company has a quick ratio of 13.47, a current ratio of 13.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market capitalization of £418.18 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 147.50. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 249.07.

tinyBuild, LLC engages in the development of video games. It offers games for desktop, iOS, Android, MAC, Xbox, PS4, 3DS, VR, and Linux. The company was founded in 2011 and is based in Bellevue, Washington.

