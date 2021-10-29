Tiptree Inc. (NASDAQ:TIPT) Short Interest Update

Tiptree Inc. (NASDAQ:TIPT) saw a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 489,000 shares, an increase of 110.2% from the September 30th total of 232,600 shares. Currently, 2.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 181,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.7 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Tiptree by 4,966.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 7,251 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Tiptree by 160.7% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,646 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 4,713 shares during the period. Belvedere Trading LLC acquired a new position in Tiptree during the third quarter valued at approximately $161,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in Tiptree during the second quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in Tiptree during the second quarter valued at approximately $121,000. 34.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TIPT stock opened at $15.62 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $521.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.78 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.36. Tiptree has a 12-month low of $4.82 and a 12-month high of $16.32.

Tiptree (NASDAQ:TIPT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Tiptree had a net margin of 5.91% and a return on equity of 13.35%. The company had revenue of $299.69 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 30th. Investors of record on Monday, August 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 20th.

Tiptree Company Profile

Tiptree, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of specialty insurance and investment management services. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Mortgage, and Other. The Insurance segment offers specialty insurance, warranty products, and related administration services.

