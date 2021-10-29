Titan Coin Price Down 0.1% Over Last 7 Days (TTN)

Titan Coin (CURRENCY:TTN) traded up 5.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on October 29th. Over the last seven days, Titan Coin has traded down 0.1% against the US dollar. One Titan Coin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0021 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Titan Coin has a market cap of $1.88 million and approximately $118.00 worth of Titan Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

TerraUSD (UST) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001607 BTC.

DeFiChain (DFI) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00003590 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.65 or 0.00007477 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0287 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0124 or 0.00000020 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded 13.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000007 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0955 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Max Property Group (MPG) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000023 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Titan Coin

Titan Coin (TTN) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. Titan Coin’s total supply is 910,820,150 coins. Titan Coin’s official Twitter account is @Titaproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. Titan Coin’s official website is titanprojects.co. The official message board for Titan Coin is medium.com/@titanprojectsco.

According to CryptoCompare, “Titan Coin is an experimental new kind of digital currency that enables instant payments to anyone, anywhere in the world. Titan Coin Introducing a completely new blockchain uses Hybrid POW & dynamic POS SHA 256D for its backbone of the transactions & a pos (proof of stake) system that pays pos miners dynamically. “

Buying and Selling Titan Coin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Titan Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Titan Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Titan Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

