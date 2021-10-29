Tiziana Life Sciences (LON:TILS) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average of $72.00

Shares of Tiziana Life Sciences PLC (LON:TILS) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 72 ($0.94) and traded as low as GBX 45 ($0.59). Tiziana Life Sciences shares last traded at GBX 58.50 ($0.76), with a volume of 297,128 shares.

The company has a current ratio of 6.54, a quick ratio of 6.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. The firm has a market capitalization of £113.85 million and a P/E ratio of -3.59. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 58.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 72.

In other Tiziana Life Sciences news, insider Gabriele Cerrone purchased 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 50 ($0.65) per share, for a total transaction of £30,000 ($39,195.19). Insiders acquired a total of 197,500 shares of company stock valued at $10,037,500 over the last 90 days.

Tiziana Life Sciences Plc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of molecules and related diagnostics to treat diseases in oncology and immunology in the United Kingdom. Its product pipeline includes Foralumab (TZLS-401), a human anti-CD3 monclonal antibody for the treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases, such as GvHD, ulcerative colitis, Crohn's disease, multiple sclerosis, type-1 diabetes, inflammatory bowel diseases, psoriasis, and rheumatoid arthritis; and Milciclib (TZLS-201), which is an orally bioavailable, small molecule inhibitor of cyclin-dependent kinases and Src family kinases for the treatment of hepatocellular carcinoma.

