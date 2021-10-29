TNC Coin Market Cap Reaches $15.33 Million (TNC)

TNC Coin (CURRENCY:TNC) traded 8.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on October 29th. During the last seven days, TNC Coin has traded down 20.5% against the US dollar. TNC Coin has a market capitalization of $15.33 million and $1.02 million worth of TNC Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TNC Coin coin can now be bought for about $0.0026 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.34 or 0.00049191 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00003152 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001621 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $142.28 or 0.00230670 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.90 or 0.00004697 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $60.88 or 0.00098693 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.92 or 0.00011217 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

TNC Coin Profile

TNC Coin is a coin. Its genesis date was December 1st, 2017. TNC Coin’s total supply is 196,719,999,947 coins and its circulating supply is 5,851,183,164 coins. The official website for TNC Coin is tnccoin.com . The official message board for TNC Coin is medium.com/tncitgroup . TNC Coin’s official Twitter account is @TrinityProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “TNC Coin is the official digital currency of TNC. It serves as an integral part of all the transactions and processes within the TNC ecosystem. The ecosystem is expected to grow relentlessly due to gaming developments on the TNC mainnet. As the native digital currency, TNC Coin has a primary purpose. It will be utilized in an open-source network where gaming developers can fork and create TNC-20 standard gaming tokens through building gaming programs on TNC mainnet. “

TNC Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TNC Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TNC Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TNC Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

