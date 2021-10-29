Todd Waltz Sells 10,000 Shares of Aemetis, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTX) Stock

Aemetis, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTX) CFO Todd Waltz sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.27, for a total value of $82,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NASDAQ:AMTX traded up $0.56 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $19.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 892,219 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,274,535. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.81. The company has a market capitalization of $630.63 million, a P/E ratio of -8.65 and a beta of -0.16. Aemetis, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.96 and a twelve month high of $27.44.

Get Aemetis alerts:

Aemetis (NASDAQ:AMTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $54.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.85 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Aemetis, Inc. will post -1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on AMTX. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Aemetis in a report on Monday, August 16th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Aemetis from $40.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price (up from $31.00) on shares of Aemetis in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Aemetis in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.17.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Aemetis in the second quarter valued at about $307,000. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in Aemetis by 16.1% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 28,854 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 4,009 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its position in Aemetis by 818.5% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 400,967 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,479,000 after purchasing an additional 357,312 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Aemetis by 1,396.7% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 48,255 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $539,000 after purchasing an additional 45,031 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Aemetis by 191.3% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 420,483 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,697,000 after purchasing an additional 276,119 shares during the last quarter. 48.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Aemetis

Aemetis, Inc is a renewable fuels and biochemical company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and commercialization of technologies that replace traditional petroleum-based products. It operates through the North America and India geographical segments. The North America segment manages Keyes Plant in California, the cellulosic ethanol facility in Riverbank, the cluster of biogas digesters on dairies near Keyes, California, the Goodland Plant, Kansas and the research and development facility in Minnesota.

See Also: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Aemetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aemetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.