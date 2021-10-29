Todd Waltz Sells 10,000 Shares of Aemetis, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTX) Stock

Aemetis, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTX) CFO Todd Waltz sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.31, for a total transaction of $73,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMTX traded up $0.56 on Friday, reaching $19.90. 892,219 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,274,535. The firm has a market capitalization of $630.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.65 and a beta of -0.16. Aemetis, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.96 and a fifty-two week high of $27.44. The business’s 50-day moving average is $14.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.81.

Aemetis (NASDAQ:AMTX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $54.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.85 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Aemetis, Inc. will post -1.88 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Aemetis by 109.9% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,084 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in shares of Aemetis during the second quarter worth $33,000. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in shares of Aemetis by 16.1% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 28,854 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 4,009 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Aemetis by 2,069.1% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,592 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 7,242 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Aemetis during the second quarter worth $100,000. 48.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective (up from $31.00) on shares of Aemetis in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Aemetis in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Aemetis in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Aemetis from $40.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.17.

About Aemetis

Aemetis, Inc is a renewable fuels and biochemical company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and commercialization of technologies that replace traditional petroleum-based products. It operates through the North America and India geographical segments. The North America segment manages Keyes Plant in California, the cellulosic ethanol facility in Riverbank, the cluster of biogas digesters on dairies near Keyes, California, the Goodland Plant, Kansas and the research and development facility in Minnesota.

