Top Ships Inc. (NASDAQ:TOPS) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Top Ships Inc. (NASDAQ:TOPS) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 366,500 shares, a decline of 52.8% from the September 30th total of 776,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 879,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Separately, Maxim Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Top Ships in a research report on Friday, September 10th.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Top Ships by 2,491.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,500 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 12,979 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Top Ships during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Coe Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Top Ships during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Top Ships during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Top Ships during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Institutional investors own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Top Ships stock opened at $1.37 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.50. Top Ships has a 12 month low of $1.00 and a 12 month high of $3.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

About Top Ships

Top Ships, Inc is an international owner and operator of tanker vessels. It focuses on the transportation of crude oil, petroleum products and bulk liquid chemicals. The company was founded by Evangelos J. Pistiolis on January 10, 2000 and is headquartered in Maroussi, Greece.

