TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE) Issues Earnings Results

TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.12, MarketWatch Earnings reports. TotalEnergies had a net margin of 4.10% and a return on equity of 7.97%.

TTE traded down $0.63 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $50.11. 2,682,811 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,183,685. TotalEnergies has a 12-month low of $29.76 and a 12-month high of $52.56. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $47.38 and a 200 day moving average of $46.38. The firm has a market cap of $132.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Get TotalEnergies alerts:

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 14th. Investors of record on Monday, September 20th were paid a dividend of $0.7843 per share. This is an increase from TotalEnergies’s previous dividend of $0.58. This represents a yield of 7.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 17th. TotalEnergies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 153.85%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of TotalEnergies from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of TotalEnergies in a research report on Monday, October 11th. HSBC restated a “buy” rating on shares of TotalEnergies in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of TotalEnergies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of TotalEnergies in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.43.

TotalEnergies Company Profile

TotalEnergies SE engages in the exploration and production of fuels, natural gas and low carbon electricity. It operates through the following business segments: Exploration & Production; Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals and Marketing & Services. The Exploration & Production segment encompasses oil and natural gas exploration and production activities.

Featured Article: What is a closed-end mutual fund (CEF)?



Receive News & Ratings for TotalEnergies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TotalEnergies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.