Tourist Token (TOTO) Price Hits $0.0000

Tourist Token (CURRENCY:TOTO) traded down 17.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on October 29th. One Tourist Token coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Tourist Token has traded 25.6% higher against the US dollar. Tourist Token has a total market cap of $41,839.55 and $79.00 worth of Tourist Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Tourist Token alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001619 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00001750 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.22 or 0.00069959 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 26.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $44.14 or 0.00071444 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58.90 or 0.00095340 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $62,031.15 or 1.00413253 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4,319.88 or 0.06992821 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.24 or 0.00021437 BTC.

Tourist Token Profile

Tourist Token’s total supply is 6,599,974,663 coins and its circulating supply is 5,433,323,630 coins. Tourist Token’s official Twitter account is @touristtoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . Tourist Token’s official website is globaltourist.io

Buying and Selling Tourist Token

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tourist Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tourist Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Tourist Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Tourist Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tourist Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.