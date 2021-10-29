TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The bank reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.04, Fidelity Earnings reports. TowneBank had a net margin of 27.16% and a return on equity of 11.74%.

Shares of NASDAQ TOWN traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $31.26. The company had a trading volume of 3,077 shares, compared to its average volume of 157,800. The business’s 50-day moving average is $30.55 and its 200-day moving average is $30.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.79 and a beta of 1.15. TowneBank has a 52 week low of $17.32 and a 52 week high of $33.25.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. TowneBank’s payout ratio is presently 39.80%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in TowneBank stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) by 45.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 114,388 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,576 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.16% of TowneBank worth $3,480,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 50.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TowneBank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, October 1st.

About TowneBank

TowneBank engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking services to individuals and small and medium size businesses. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Realty, and Insurance. The Banking segment offers loan and deposit services to retail and commercial customers. The Realty segment focuses on the provision of residential real estate services and originations of a variety of mortgage loans.

