TPG Pace Tech Opportunities Corp. (NYSE:NRDY) Major Shareholder Acquires $3,590,859.48 in Stock

TPG Pace Tech Opportunities Corp. (NYSE:NRDY) major shareholder Light Street Capital Managemen acquired 451,113 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.96 per share, with a total value of $3,590,859.48. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of TPG Pace Tech Opportunities stock traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $8.56. 911,488 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 670,129. The company has a market cap of $481.50 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.95. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.04. TPG Pace Tech Opportunities Corp. has a 52 week low of $7.08 and a 52 week high of $13.49.

TPG Pace Tech Opportunities (NYSE:NRDY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $32.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.00 million. As a group, research analysts expect that TPG Pace Tech Opportunities Corp. will post -0.1 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on NRDY shares. Canaccord Genuity started coverage on shares of TPG Pace Tech Opportunities in a research note on Monday, October 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Barclays started coverage on shares of TPG Pace Tech Opportunities in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. JMP Securities started coverage on shares of TPG Pace Tech Opportunities in a research note on Friday, October 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of TPG Pace Tech Opportunities in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on shares of TPG Pace Tech Opportunities in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.83.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Falcon Edge Capital LP bought a new position in shares of TPG Pace Tech Opportunities during the 1st quarter valued at $44,112,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in TPG Pace Tech Opportunities by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,285,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,625,000 after acquiring an additional 26,984 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in TPG Pace Tech Opportunities by 375.0% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,891,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,787,000 after acquiring an additional 1,493,630 shares during the period. Ion Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in TPG Pace Tech Opportunities by 250.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ion Asset Management Ltd. now owns 700,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,951,000 after acquiring an additional 500,000 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in TPG Pace Tech Opportunities by 19.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 555,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,513,000 after acquiring an additional 90,147 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.57% of the company’s stock.

About TPG Pace Tech Opportunities

TPG Pace Tech Opportunities Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as TPG Pace III Holdings Corp. and changed its name to TPG Pace Tech Opportunities Corp.

