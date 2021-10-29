Traders Purchase High Volume of Call Options on The Timken (NYSE:TKR)

The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Friday. Traders acquired 3,108 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,843% compared to the average volume of 160 call options.

Shares of The Timken stock traded down $0.21 on Friday, reaching $70.95. 398,186 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 546,360. The Timken has a 52 week low of $57.80 and a 52 week high of $92.39. The company has a 50 day moving average of $71.18 and a 200 day moving average of $78.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.41 billion, a PE ratio of 15.16, a PEG ratio of 6.83 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 1.49.

The Timken (NYSE:TKR) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. The Timken had a net margin of 9.29% and a return on equity of 16.29%. The firm’s revenue was up 32.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.02 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Timken will post 5.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. The Timken’s payout ratio is currently 29.27%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AlphaMark Advisors LLC lifted its stake in The Timken by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 8,229 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $663,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in The Timken by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 4,503 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. lifted its stake in The Timken by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 3,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA lifted its stake in The Timken by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 6,346 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $512,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in The Timken by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 17,830 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,437,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.33% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on TKR shares. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of The Timken in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of The Timken from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of The Timken from $84.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of The Timken from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of The Timken from $95.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, The Timken currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.50.

The Timken Co engages in the engineering, manufacturing and marketing of bearings and power transmission products. It offers gearboxes, belts, chain, lubrication systems, couplings, industrial clutches and brakes. It operates through the Mobile Industries and Process Industries segments. The Mobile Industries segment serves OEM customers that manufacture off-highway equipment for the agricultural, mining and construction markets; on-highway vehicles including passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks; rail cars and locomotives; outdoor power equipment; and rotorcraft and fixed-wing aircraft.

