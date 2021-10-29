Trajan Wealth Income Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:TWIO) Trading Down 0.1%

Trajan Wealth Income Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:TWIO) fell 0.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $10.43 and last traded at $10.44. 8,167 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 47% from the average session volume of 15,350 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.44.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.34 and its 200-day moving average is $10.29.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Trajan Wealth Income Opportunities ETF stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trajan Wealth Income Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:TWIO) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 14,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $153,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned approximately 1.18% of Trajan Wealth Income Opportunities ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

