Transglobe Energy (LON:TGA) Shares Down 2.3%

Transglobe Energy Corp. (LON:TGA)’s share price traded down 2.3% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 331.90 ($4.34) and last traded at GBX 347.10 ($4.53). 1,186,082 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 43% from the average session volume of 2,087,911 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 355.20 ($4.64).

Separately, Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 305 ($3.98) price target on shares of Transglobe Energy in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 332.48.

TransGlobe Energy Corporation is a cash flow focused oil and gas exploration and development company whose current activities are concentrated in the Arab Republic of Egypt and Canada. TransGlobe’s common shares trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange and the AIM market of the London Stock Exchange under the symbol TGL and on the NASDAQ Exchange under the symbol TGA.

