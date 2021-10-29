TravelCenters of America LLC SR NT 8.25%2028 (NASDAQ:TANNI) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

TravelCenters of America LLC SR NT 8.25%2028 (NASDAQ:TANNI) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a decrease of 63.2% from the September 30th total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in TravelCenters of America LLC SR NT 8.25%2028 stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in TravelCenters of America LLC SR NT 8.25%2028 (NASDAQ:TANNI) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 2,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,000.

TravelCenters of America LLC SR NT 8.25%2028 stock opened at $25.97 on Friday. TravelCenters of America LLC SR NT 8.25%2028 has a 1 year low of $25.00 and a 1 year high of $28.58. The company’s 50-day moving average is $27.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.01.

