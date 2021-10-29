Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.13 EPS

Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.13, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $68.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.93 million. Travere Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 78.52% and a negative net margin of 116.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.44) earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ TVTX traded up $1.92 on Friday, hitting $28.51. The company had a trading volume of 17,447 shares, compared to its average volume of 849,172. Travere Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $12.75 and a 12-month high of $33.09. The business has a 50 day moving average of $22.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.50. The company has a quick ratio of 5.59, a current ratio of 5.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.03 and a beta of 0.74.

TVTX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on Travere Therapeutics from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 17th. SVB Leerink upped their price target on Travere Therapeutics from $27.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Travere Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Travere Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.86.

In related news, Director Steve Aselage sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.25, for a total value of $1,575,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Eric M. Dube sold 7,836 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.12, for a total value of $134,152.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 164,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,820,537.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 69,243 shares of company stock valued at $1,733,240 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 4.31% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Travere Therapeutics stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX) by 132.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,053 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,311 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Travere Therapeutics were worth $59,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Travere Therapeutics Company Profile

Travere Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the identification, development, commercialization, and distribution of therapies to people living with rare diseases. The firm’s products include Chenodal, Cholbam, and Thiola. The company was founded by Martin Shkreli on February 8, 2008 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

