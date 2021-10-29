Trevena, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVN) Shares Purchased by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Trevena, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVN) by 221.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,177,155 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,704,818 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 6.79% of Trevena worth $18,888,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Trevena by 86.5% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 27,972 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 12,972 shares in the last quarter. HRT Financial LP increased its holdings in Trevena by 169.7% in the 1st quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 753,374 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,348,000 after buying an additional 474,056 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in Trevena in the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. Diametric Capital LP acquired a new position in Trevena in the 1st quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Trevena by 104.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 20,445 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 10,445 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.53% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TRVN. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Trevena in a report on Friday, October 1st. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Trevena in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Trevena from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th.

Trevena stock opened at $1.08 on Friday. Trevena, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.06 and a 12 month high of $3.10. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.54. The firm has a market cap of $177.67 million, a PE ratio of -4.00 and a beta of 2.40.

Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.01). Trevena had a negative net margin of 1,194.62% and a negative return on equity of 40.89%. The business had revenue of $0.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Trevena, Inc. will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Trevena

Trevena, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of novel medicines for patients affected by central nervous system disorders. Its product candidates include Oliceridine injection, TRV250, TRV734, and TRV045. The company was founded by Maxine Gowen, Robert Joseph Lefkowitz, Scott DeWire, Howard A.

