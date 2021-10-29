Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.54

Trevena, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVN)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.54 and traded as low as $1.07. Trevena shares last traded at $1.08, with a volume of 832,572 shares changing hands.

TRVN has been the subject of a number of research reports. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Trevena in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Trevena in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Trevena from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th.

The firm has a market cap of $177.67 million, a P/E ratio of -4.00 and a beta of 2.40. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.54.

Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $0.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 million. Trevena had a negative net margin of 1,194.62% and a negative return on equity of 40.89%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Trevena, Inc. will post -0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Trevena by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 62,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 7,100 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Trevena by 104.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 20,445 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 10,445 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Trevena by 48.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 34,607 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 11,243 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Trevena by 86.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 27,972 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 12,972 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Trevena in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.53% of the company’s stock.

Trevena Company Profile (NASDAQ:TRVN)

Trevena, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of novel medicines for patients affected by central nervous system disorders. Its product candidates include Oliceridine injection, TRV250, TRV734, and TRV045.

