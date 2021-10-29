Trias Token (new) Reaches Market Capitalization of $30.54 Million (TRIAS)

Trias Token (new) (CURRENCY:TRIAS) traded 1.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on October 29th. During the last seven days, Trias Token (new) has traded 51.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. Trias Token (new) has a market capitalization of $30.54 million and approximately $20.30 million worth of Trias Token (new) was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Trias Token (new) coin can currently be bought for $19.09 or 0.00030780 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.88 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00003211 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001612 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $146.56 or 0.00236316 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.92 or 0.00004712 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.67 or 0.00099433 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.93 or 0.00011176 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Trias Token (new) Coin Profile

TRIAS is a coin. Trias Token (new)’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,600,000 coins. Trias Token (new)’s official Twitter account is @triaslab

According to CryptoCompare, “Trias is an all-platform-supported (Server, PC, Mobile, IoT, etc.) native-application-compatible smart contract execution platform, development framework, and collaborating ecosystem. TRIAS aims to define a new-generation all-platform-supported public chain system. Trustworthy and Reliable Intelligent Autonomous Systems make people trust in machines. “

