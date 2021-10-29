TrimTabs Donoghue Forlines Risk Managed Innovation ETF (BATS:DFNV) Stock Price Up 1.2%

TrimTabs Donoghue Forlines Risk Managed Innovation ETF (BATS:DFNV) shares rose 1.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $30.25 and last traded at $30.25. Approximately 5,510 shares traded hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $29.88.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $29.79 and a 200-day moving average of $28.64.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in TrimTabs Donoghue Forlines Risk Managed Innovation ETF stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of TrimTabs Donoghue Forlines Risk Managed Innovation ETF (BATS:DFNV) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 7,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

