Trinity Network Credit (TNC) Trading Up 12.6% Over Last Week

Trinity Network Credit (CURRENCY:TNC) traded up 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on October 29th. Trinity Network Credit has a market cap of $415,463.57 and approximately $39,295.00 worth of Trinity Network Credit was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Trinity Network Credit coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Trinity Network Credit Profile

Trinity Network Credit is a coin. Its genesis date was January 11th, 2018. Trinity Network Credit’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 333,333,333 coins. Trinity Network Credit’s official website is trinity.tech . The Reddit community for Trinity Network Credit is /r/TrinityTNC and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Trinity Network Credit’s official Twitter account is @TrinityCurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “TNC Coin is the official digital currency of TNC. It serves as an integral part of all the transactions and processes within the TNC ecosystem. The ecosystem is expected to grow relentlessly due to gaming developments on the TNC mainnet. As the native digital currency, TNC Coin has a primary purpose. It will be utilized in an open-source network where gaming developers can fork and create TNC-20 standard gaming tokens through building gaming programs on TNC mainnet. “

Trinity Network Credit Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Trinity Network Credit directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Trinity Network Credit should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Trinity Network Credit using one of the exchanges listed above.

