Trinseo (TSE) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Trinseo (NYSE:TSE) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Friday, November 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.29 per share for the quarter. Trinseo has set its FY 2021 guidance at $10.440-$11.350 EPS.Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Trinseo (NYSE:TSE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $3.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.86. Trinseo had a net margin of 9.94% and a return on equity of 69.20%. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted ($2.95) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 138.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Trinseo to post $10 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:TSE opened at $57.56 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $51.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.70. Trinseo has a 12 month low of $30.65 and a 12 month high of $76.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78. The stock has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 1.53.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st were given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. This is a boost from Trinseo’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 30th. Trinseo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.44%.

TSE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Alembic Global Advisors reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Trinseo in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Trinseo from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Trinseo from $64.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Tudor Pickering raised shares of Trinseo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, TD Securities raised shares of Trinseo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Trinseo currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.38.

In related news, Director Matthew Farrell purchased 5,000 shares of Trinseo stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $48.53 per share, for a total transaction of $242,650.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 19,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $934,687.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Trinseo stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Trinseo S.A. (NYSE:TSE) by 48.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 216,635 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 70,682 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.56% of Trinseo worth $12,964,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

Trinseo Company Profile

Trinseo Plc engages in the manufacture and sale of plastics and latex binders. It offers latex binders, synthetic rubber, engineered materials, base plastics, polystyrene, feedstocks, and American styrenics. The company is headquartered in Berwyn, PA.

