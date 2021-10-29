TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. (NYSE:TPVG) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.35 Per Share

Brokerages expect TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. (NYSE:TPVG) to post $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.34 and the highest is $0.36. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC posted earnings per share of $0.40 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 12.5%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC will report full-year earnings of $1.32 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.29 to $1.35. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.44 to $1.60. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC.

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC (NYSE:TPVG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The investment management company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.03). TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC had a net margin of 49.57% and a return on equity of 10.50%. The company had revenue of $20.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.80 million.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TPVG shares. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 7th. JMP Securities increased their target price on TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC from $16.00 to $16.50 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Compass Point lowered TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.75 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.42.

TPVG opened at $17.87 on Friday. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC has a 12-month low of $10.35 and a 12-month high of $18.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $553.08 million, a P/E ratio of 12.86, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.81.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.06%. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC’s payout ratio is 91.72%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TPVG. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 50,512 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $730,000 after purchasing an additional 1,663 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 319.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,498 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 7,998 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 67.1% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 58,911 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $851,000 after acquiring an additional 23,646 shares during the period. Tradition Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 30.5% during the first quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,974 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 928 shares during the period. Finally, Bramshill Investments LLC raised its holdings in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 16.2% during the first quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC now owns 51,007 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $737,000 after acquiring an additional 7,109 shares during the period. 23.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Company Profile

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. (the “Company“) is an externally managed, closed-end, non-diversified management investment company that has elected to be regulated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended. It was formed to expand the venture growth stage business segment of its sponsor, TriplePoint Capital LLC (“TriplePoint Capital“).

