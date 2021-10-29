Trollcoin One Day Trading Volume Tops $134.00 (TROLL)

Trollcoin (CURRENCY:TROLL) traded 54.5% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on October 29th. During the last week, Trollcoin has traded down 38.4% against the dollar. One Trollcoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0019 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges. Trollcoin has a total market capitalization of $1.10 million and approximately $134.00 worth of Trollcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Trollcoin Coin Profile

Trollcoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Trollcoin’s total supply is 592,810,145 coins. The Reddit community for Trollcoin is https://reddit.com/r/trollcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Trollcoin’s official Twitter account is @trollcoinbase and its Facebook page is accessible here . Trollcoin’s official website is trollcoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Trollcoin is a hybrid PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Trollcoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Trollcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Trollcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Trollcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

