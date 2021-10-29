TrueFi (TRU) Achieves Market Cap of $334.12 Million

TrueFi (CURRENCY:TRU) traded down 2.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on October 29th. During the last week, TrueFi has traded 10.5% higher against the dollar. One TrueFi coin can now be bought for about $0.61 or 0.00000975 BTC on exchanges. TrueFi has a total market capitalization of $334.12 million and $21.34 million worth of TrueFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.20 or 0.00049974 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003211 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001602 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 18.7% against the dollar and now trades at $151.64 or 0.00242909 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.96 or 0.00004740 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $61.59 or 0.00098657 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.95 or 0.00011130 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

TrueFi Profile

TrueFi (TRU) is a coin. Its launch date was June 3rd, 2020. TrueFi’s total supply is 1,441,129,427 coins and its circulating supply is 548,956,194 coins. TrueFi’s official Twitter account is @TrustToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for TrueFi is truefi.io . TrueFi’s official message board is blog.trusttoken.com/?gi=f67592a66079

According to CryptoCompare, “TrueFi is a DeFi protocol for uncollateralized lending, and TRU, the native token used for staking and voting on loan requests. The goal of TrueFi is to bring uncollateralized lending to DeFi. This helps cryptocurrency lenders enjoy attractive, sustainable rates of return, while giving cryptocurrency borrowers predictable loan terms without requiring collateral. “

Buying and Selling TrueFi

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueFi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TrueFi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TrueFi using one of the exchanges listed above.

