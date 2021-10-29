Truist Increases Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT) Price Target to $45.00

Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT) had its price target raised by equities researchers at Truist from $40.00 to $45.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist’s price target indicates a potential upside of 16.43% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on AVT. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Avnet from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. TheStreet cut shares of Avnet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Truist Securities dropped their price target on shares of Avnet from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Avnet from $49.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.71.

NASDAQ:AVT traded up $1.33 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $38.65. 1,960 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 740,324. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 2.34. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.66. Avnet has a one year low of $24.30 and a one year high of $45.43. The firm has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.44, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.52.

Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.14. Avnet had a return on equity of 6.91% and a net margin of 0.99%. The business had revenue of $5.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.36 earnings per share. Avnet’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Avnet will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Avnet news, VP Elizabeth Mcmullen sold 3,251 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.47, for a total value of $125,065.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC raised its position in Avnet by 73.2% in the 3rd quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 32,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,200,000 after purchasing an additional 13,710 shares during the period. ARGA Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of Avnet during the 3rd quarter worth $398,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its position in Avnet by 18.1% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 67,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,486,000 after purchasing an additional 10,290 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its position in Avnet by 2.7% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 64,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,382,000 after purchasing an additional 1,720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its position in Avnet by 5.8% during the third quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 44,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,630,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. 94.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Avnet Company Profile

Avnet, Inc engages in the distribution and sale of electronic components. It operates through the Electronics Components and Farnell segments. The Electronics Components segment markets and sells semiconductors, interconnect, passive and electromechanical devices, and integrated components. The Farnell segment involves in the distribution of electronic components and related products to the electronic system design community utilizing multi-channel sales and marketing resources.

