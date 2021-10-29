Truist Raises Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) Price Target to $200.00

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) had its target price upped by Truist from $170.00 to $200.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Truist’s target price suggests a potential upside of 20.07% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $150.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $143.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a report on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $145.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI raised shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Truist Securities upped their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $156.39.

Shares of NYSE AJG traded up $2.45 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $166.57. 6,075 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,015,442. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 1 year low of $101.95 and a 1 year high of $165.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.44 billion, a PE ratio of 36.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $148.05.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.12. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 11.70% and a return on equity of 15.11%. The firm had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 5.31 EPS for the current year.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, July 29th that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 5.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. news, CAO Richard C. Cary sold 4,583 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.32, for a total value of $688,916.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AJG. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 4.0% during the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 3,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $491,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC grew its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 5.4% in the third quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 8,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,246,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the third quarter valued at about $52,000. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 0.8% in the third quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 51,954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,723,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alethea Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the third quarter valued at about $448,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.12% of the company’s stock.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co engages in the provision of insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services to both domestic and international entities. It operates through the following business segments: Brokerage, Risk Management and Corporate. The Brokerage segment comprises of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

