Truist Raises Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) Price Target to $54.00

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) had its price objective hoisted by investment analysts at Truist from $50.00 to $54.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 20.40% from the company’s current price.

TPX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Raymond James lifted their target price on Tempur Sealy International from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tempur Sealy International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Saturday, October 23rd. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tempur Sealy International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.08.

NYSE:TPX traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $44.85. 3,873 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,926,165. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.67. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.43. Tempur Sealy International has a one year low of $21.33 and a one year high of $50.51. The company has a market cap of $8.81 billion, a PE ratio of 17.65, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.98.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. Tempur Sealy International had a return on equity of 142.29% and a net margin of 12.21%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Tempur Sealy International will post 3.23 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Scott L. Thompson sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.35, for a total transaction of $9,870,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO H Clifford Buster III sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.01, for a total transaction of $1,800,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 240,200 shares of company stock valued at $11,679,600. 3.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 1.3% during the third quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 17,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $799,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 61.7% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. Wright Investors Service Inc. raised its position in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 41,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,628,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Tempur Sealy International by 5.5% in the second quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the period. Finally, Salvus Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC now owns 61,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,834,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. 93.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tempur Sealy International, Inc develops, manufactures, markets and distributes bedding products. It operates through North America and International segments. The North America segment consists of Tempur and Sealy manufacturing and distribution subsidiaries, joint ventures and licensees located in the U.S.

