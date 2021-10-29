TrumpCoin Reaches Market Cap of $4.45 Million (TRUMP)

TrumpCoin (CURRENCY:TRUMP) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on October 29th. TrumpCoin has a market cap of $4.45 million and $29,505.00 worth of TrumpCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, TrumpCoin has traded 325.7% higher against the dollar. One TrumpCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.67 or 0.00001087 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Netko (NETKO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0415 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Lition (LIT) traded down 23.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Elite Swap (ELT) traded up 45.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Baby Bitcoin (BBTC) traded 28.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

YUGE (TRUMP) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000646 BTC.

TrumpCoin Coin Profile

TrumpCoin (CRYPTO:TRUMP) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Blake hashing algorithm. TrumpCoin’s total supply is 6,604,387 coins. The Reddit community for TrumpCoin is https://reddit.com/r/trumpcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . TrumpCoin’s official Twitter account is @trumpcoinww and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for TrumpCoin is www.trumpcoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “TrumpCoin was named after the political candidate, Donald Trump and it promotes some of the same ideals they see in said candidate, such as: Free Speech and Fair Trade Capitalism. Since TrumpCoin relies heavily on the election for publicity, the Dev team have come up with a solution to assure TRUMP holders will not suffer from this decrease in demand: TRUMP will be exchangeable 1-1 for Teth tokens (TrumpTech) that will be built on the the Ethereum network in order to support smart contracts and Dapp “

Buying and Selling TrumpCoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrumpCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TrumpCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TrumpCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

