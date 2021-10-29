TrustSwap Price Up 2.3% This Week (SWAP)

TrustSwap (CURRENCY:SWAP) traded 12% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on October 29th. In the last seven days, TrustSwap has traded up 2.3% against the U.S. dollar. One TrustSwap coin can currently be purchased for $1.23 or 0.00001977 BTC on major exchanges. TrustSwap has a total market cap of $110.64 million and approximately $4.70 million worth of TrustSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.98 or 0.00049824 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001608 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $141.81 or 0.00228081 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $61.22 or 0.00098463 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.87 or 0.00004616 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.94 or 0.00011167 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

TrustSwap Coin Profile

TrustSwap (SWAP) is a coin. Its genesis date was July 9th, 2020. TrustSwap’s total supply is 99,996,769 coins and its circulating supply is 89,999,495 coins. TrustSwap’s official Twitter account is @trustswap and its Facebook page is accessible here . TrustSwap’s official website is trustswap.org

According to CryptoCompare, “TrustSwap is a novel platform with several use cases. It allows employers to have payments delivered at an exact time & date to any employee through an accountable smart contract, program payment to a loved one when the owner passes away, and more. “

TrustSwap Coin Trading

