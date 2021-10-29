TrustVerse (TRV) Price Hits $0.0182

TrustVerse (CURRENCY:TRV) traded 6% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on October 29th. One TrustVerse coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0182 or 0.00000029 BTC on exchanges. TrustVerse has a market cap of $11.43 million and $1.75 million worth of TrustVerse was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, TrustVerse has traded 12.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.15 or 0.00049878 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003209 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001601 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $144.08 or 0.00230674 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.95 or 0.00004715 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.57 or 0.00098570 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.00 or 0.00011214 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

TrustVerse Coin Profile

TRV is a coin. Its launch date was April 17th, 2019. TrustVerse’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 626,749,906 coins. TrustVerse’s official Twitter account is @TravelCoins_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . TrustVerse’s official website is trustverse.io . The official message board for TrustVerse is medium.com/@trustverse_official

According to CryptoCompare, “TrustVerse is a digital wealth management company that provides an all-in-one solution for digital asset management. It offers solutions for the entire financial life cycle of its users: from accumulation to legacy planning. The aim is to provide stable, safe and efficient financial planning. Its services, represented by planets in the universe, are forms of our unique digital wealth management solutions, aimed at providing a better financial ecosystem for all. “

Buying and Selling TrustVerse

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrustVerse directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TrustVerse should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TrustVerse using one of the exchanges listed above.

