Tuniu Co. (NASDAQ:TOUR) Short Interest Down 59.5% in October

Tuniu Co. (NASDAQ:TOUR) saw a large drop in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 100,000 shares, a drop of 59.5% from the September 30th total of 246,700 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 180,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

NASDAQ TOUR opened at $1.36 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $176.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.08 and a beta of 2.46. Tuniu has a 52-week low of $1.03 and a 52-week high of $5.28.

Tuniu (NASDAQ:TOUR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 23rd. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Tuniu had a negative return on equity of 61.97% and a negative net margin of 211.49%. The company had revenue of $24.93 million during the quarter.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Tuniu in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Tuniu in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Tuniu in the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of Tuniu during the 1st quarter worth $93,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Tuniu by 344.9% during the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 59,072 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 45,794 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.20% of the company’s stock.

About Tuniu

Tuniu Corp. is an online leisure travel company, which engages in the provision of travel-related services in China. The company offers packaged tours, including organized tours and self guided tours, and also travel-related services for leisure travelers. Its product portfolio consists of organized tours, self-guided tours, and tickets for various domestic and overseas tourist attractions.

