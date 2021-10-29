Turing (NASDAQ:TWKS) Trading Down 7.5%

Shares of Turing Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:TWKS) traded down 7.5% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $27.73 and last traded at $27.92. 2,863 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 718,305 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.17.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Turing in a research note on Monday, October 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Turing in a research note on Monday, October 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Turing in a research note on Monday, October 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Turing in a research note on Monday, October 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on Turing in a research note on Monday, October 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.73.

About Turing (NASDAQ:TWKS)

Thoughtworks Holding Inc is a technology consultancy company which integrates strategy, design and engineering to drive digital innovation. Thoughtworks Holding Inc is based in CHICAGO.

