Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. (NYSE:TRQ) Stock Holdings Cut by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG reduced its position in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. (NYSE:TRQ) (TSE:TRQ) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,869,452 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 40,166 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned about 2.42% of Turquoise Hill Resources worth $81,952,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources by 77.6% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 17,765 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 7,760 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources during the 1st quarter valued at $308,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 18,394 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 1,817 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at $310,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at $314,000. 36.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:TRQ opened at $13.01 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. has a 1 year low of $7.49 and a 1 year high of $21.89. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.27. The firm has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 2.14.

Turquoise Hill Resources (NYSE:TRQ) (TSE:TRQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.13). Turquoise Hill Resources had a return on equity of 7.26% and a net margin of 41.09%. The firm had revenue of $317.80 million for the quarter.

TRQ has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TD Securities downgraded Turquoise Hill Resources from a “speculative buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, October 15th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Turquoise Hill Resources from C$20.00 to C$17.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 15th. Scotiabank lowered Turquoise Hill Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Canaccord Genuity lowered Turquoise Hill Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Turquoise Hill Resources from C$30.00 to C$27.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.83.

Turquoise Hill Resources

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. It focuses on Oyu Tolgoi Copper-Gold Mine. The company was founded by Robert Martin Friedland on January 25, 1994 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

