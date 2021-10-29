TurtleCoin 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $264,974.00 (TRTL)

TurtleCoin (CURRENCY:TRTL) traded 2.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on October 29th. Over the last week, TurtleCoin has traded down 1.6% against the US dollar. One TurtleCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. TurtleCoin has a market capitalization of $11.06 million and $264,974.00 worth of TurtleCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get TurtleCoin alerts:

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0175 or 0.00000028 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded 19.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded down 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000015 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded down 100% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded down 18.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002496 BTC.

TurtleCoin Coin Profile

TurtleCoin (TRTL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 9th, 2017. TurtleCoin’s total supply is 114,035,033,075 coins. TurtleCoin’s official Twitter account is @_turtlecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for TurtleCoin is turtlecoin.lol. TurtleCoin’s official message board is medium.com/@turtlecoin. The Reddit community for TurtleCoin is /r/TRTL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “TurtleCoin is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight algorithm. It is a community-focused cryptocurrency which follows three simple tenets: Fast, Easy, Safe. “

TurtleCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TurtleCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TurtleCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TurtleCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for TurtleCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TurtleCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.