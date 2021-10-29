Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.09 Per Share

Analysts predict that Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) will report ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Ten analysts have made estimates for Twilio’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.06 and the lowest is ($0.15). Twilio reported earnings of $0.04 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 325%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Twilio will report full-year earnings of ($0.28) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.35) to $0.00. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.01) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.27) to $0.23. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Twilio.

Get Twilio alerts:

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The technology company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $740.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $684.10 million. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 5.92% and a negative net margin of 32.40%. Twilio’s revenue was up 65.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.58) earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on TWLO shares. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Twilio from $460.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. KeyCorp upped their target price on Twilio from $424.00 to $445.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on Twilio in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $463.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research increased their price objective on Twilio from $440.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on Twilio in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $375.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $454.83.

In related news, CEO Jeff Lawson sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.00, for a total value of $4,942,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Khozema Shipchandler sold 4,841 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.00, for a total transaction of $1,708,873.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 136,743 shares of company stock worth $48,878,612 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TWLO. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Twilio by 357.1% in the 2nd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 64 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Twilio in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Twilio in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Twilio in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Twilio in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. 77.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Twilio stock opened at $284.93 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $345.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $354.10. Twilio has a 52 week low of $254.82 and a 52 week high of $457.30. The company has a market capitalization of $50.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -63.74 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 10.93, a current ratio of 10.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

About Twilio

Twilio, Inc engages in the development of communications software, cloud-based platform, and services. Its products include Twilio flex, messaging, programmable voice, programmable video, elastic SIP trunking, and IoT. The company was founded by John Wolthuis, Jeffery G. Lawson, and Evan Cooke in March 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Recommended Story: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Twilio (TWLO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Twilio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twilio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.