Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eleven research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $6.90.

A number of research firms have commented on TWO. TheStreet lowered shares of Two Harbors Investment from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Two Harbors Investment from $7.00 to $7.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Maxim Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of Two Harbors Investment in a research note on Friday, August 6th. BTIG Research set a $6.29 price objective on Two Harbors Investment and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Two Harbors Investment from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th.

Get Two Harbors Investment alerts:

NYSE TWO opened at $6.40 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.51. Two Harbors Investment has a 52 week low of $4.88 and a 52 week high of $8.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 1.82.

Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.19. The business had revenue of $19.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.73 million. Two Harbors Investment had a net margin of 204.49% and a return on equity of 16.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 58.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.05) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Two Harbors Investment will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. Two Harbors Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.18%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its stake in Two Harbors Investment by 13.8% during the third quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 232,190 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,472,000 after purchasing an additional 28,202 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 77.4% during the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 205,141 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,301,000 after acquiring an additional 89,505 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its holdings in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 22.0% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 421,253 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,671,000 after acquiring an additional 75,931 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 22.8% in the 3rd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 33,682 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 6,258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 36.4% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 108,150 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $686,000 after buying an additional 28,844 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.94% of the company’s stock.

About Two Harbors Investment

Two Harbors Investment Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in investing in, financing, and managing agency residential mortgage-backed securities, mortgage servicing rights, and other financial assets. Its objective is to provide risk-adjusted returns to its stockholders over the long-term, primarily through dividends and secondarily through capital appreciation.

Read More: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Two Harbors Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Two Harbors Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.