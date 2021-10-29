U.S. Century Bank (NASDAQ:USCB) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.11 EPS

U.S. Century Bank (NASDAQ:USCB) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.11, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

USCB traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $13.00. 5,463 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,796. U.S. Century Bank has a 1-year low of $10.53 and a 1-year high of $14.28. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

USCB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on U.S. Century Bank in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on U.S. Century Bank in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on U.S. Century Bank in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock.

U.S. Century Bank is a community bank. It offer online banking platform with a wide range of financial products and services. U.S. Century Bank is headquartered in Miami.

