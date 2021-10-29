U.S. Well Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:USWS) Short Interest Update

U.S. Well Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:USWS) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,760,000 shares, a growth of 128.3% from the September 30th total of 770,800 shares. Approximately 13.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 2,160,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of USWS. TCW Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of U.S. Well Services by 276.3% during the 3rd quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 37,650,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,484,642,000 after buying an additional 27,646,156 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Well Services during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,661,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of U.S. Well Services by 1,391.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,335,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,388,000 after buying an additional 1,245,569 shares during the last quarter. Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Well Services during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,256,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of U.S. Well Services by 394.9% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,436,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,494,000 after buying an additional 1,146,137 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.61% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of U.S. Well Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th.

Shares of U.S. Well Services stock opened at $2.48 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $66.16 million, a P/E ratio of -0.57 and a beta of 1.65. U.S. Well Services has a 52-week low of $1.03 and a 52-week high of $11.80. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.85 and a 200 day moving average of $3.20.

U.S. Well Services (NASDAQ:USWS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.34). The firm had revenue of $78.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.45 million. As a group, analysts predict that U.S. Well Services will post -2.58 EPS for the current year.

About U.S. Well Services

US Well Services, Inc engages in the provision of high-pressure and hydraulic fracturing services in oil and natural gas basins. Its FRAC technology delivers electric, mobile well stimulation systems powered by locally supplied natural gas including field gas sourced directly from the wellhead. It also offers PowerPath, OPTI-FLEX, WhisperFrac, F3 FUEL, AIM, and Clean Fleet technologies.

