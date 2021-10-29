Ubex (UBEX) Price Hits $0.0006 on Exchanges

Ubex (CURRENCY:UBEX) traded up 15.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on October 29th. Ubex has a market capitalization of $2.02 million and approximately $846,968.00 worth of Ubex was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Ubex has traded up 15.9% against the dollar. One Ubex coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Ubex alerts:

OMG Network (OMG) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.22 or 0.00021395 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $156.95 or 0.00254034 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0473 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00000970 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000014 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000413 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Ubex Coin Profile

UBEX is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 20th, 2018. Ubex’s total supply is 3,931,788,949 coins and its circulating supply is 3,314,170,196 coins. Ubex’s official website is www.ubex.com . Ubex’s official message board is medium.com/ubex . Ubex’s official Twitter account is @ubex_ai and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ubex aims to solve the problem of low confidence in the purchase of digital advertising. Smart contracts allow for making the relationship of advertisers and publishers as transparent and fair as possible, as well as minimizing the risks for all parties. By applying such an approach, Ubex allows passage from the traditional pay per click scheme to the model of payment for targeted actions, the fairest and interesting model for advertisers. “

Ubex Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ubex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ubex should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ubex using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ubex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ubex and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.