Ubex (UBEX) Trading 9.7% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Ubex (CURRENCY:UBEX) traded up 4.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on October 29th. Over the last seven days, Ubex has traded down 9.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Ubex coin can currently be bought for $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. Ubex has a total market cap of $1.73 million and $752,288.00 worth of Ubex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

OMG Network (OMG) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.13 or 0.00021503 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $156.99 or 0.00257096 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0124 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000079 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00000987 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000014 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000423 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000003 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About Ubex

Ubex (UBEX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 20th, 2018. Ubex’s total supply is 3,931,788,949 coins and its circulating supply is 3,314,170,196 coins. Ubex’s official Twitter account is @ubex_ai and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ubex’s official website is www.ubex.com . The official message board for Ubex is medium.com/ubex

According to CryptoCompare, “Ubex aims to solve the problem of low confidence in the purchase of digital advertising. Smart contracts allow for making the relationship of advertisers and publishers as transparent and fair as possible, as well as minimizing the risks for all parties. By applying such an approach, Ubex allows passage from the traditional pay per click scheme to the model of payment for targeted actions, the fairest and interesting model for advertisers. “

Ubex Coin Trading

