UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Boosts Holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) by 26.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,575,328 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 543,004 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.61% of Automatic Data Processing worth $511,512,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the second quarter worth $26,000. Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the second quarter worth $27,000. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the second quarter worth $30,000. Disciplined Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the second quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 232.0% during the second quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 166 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. 78.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ADP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $224.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Automatic Data Processing from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $215.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $208.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $218.00.

Shares of NASDAQ ADP traded up $0.30 during trading on Friday, hitting $223.24. The company had a trading volume of 8,010 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,683,333. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.73. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $153.49 and a fifty-two week high of $224.76. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $205.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $200.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.75 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.32% and a return on equity of 44.73%. Automatic Data Processing’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.41 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th were given a dividend of $0.93 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is presently 61.79%.

About Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializes in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services; and Professional Employer Organization Services; and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

