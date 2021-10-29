UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Buys 342,686 Shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,653,135 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after acquiring an additional 342,686 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.68% of eBay worth $326,697,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EBAY. Sawyer & Company Inc increased its stake in eBay by 515.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 400 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC increased its position in eBay by 115.3% during the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 394 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new position in shares of eBay in the second quarter worth about $29,000. First PREMIER Bank bought a new position in eBay during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP raised its position in eBay by 100.1% during the second quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 549 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 416,820 shares during the period. 90.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on eBay from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of eBay from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of eBay from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of eBay from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of eBay from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.55.

In other eBay news, Director Robert Holmes Swan sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.15, for a total value of $2,926,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 2,862 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.69, for a total value of $222,348.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 99,998 shares of company stock valued at $7,492,419 over the last three months. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of eBay stock traded up $2.03 on Friday, reaching $74.44. 206,966 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,205,899. The company has a market capitalization of $48.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.10. eBay Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.36 and a 52 week high of $81.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $73.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 3.96 and a current ratio of 3.96.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The e-commerce company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.46 billion. eBay had a return on equity of 38.34% and a net margin of 115.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.72 EPS. On average, analysts expect that eBay Inc. will post 3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. eBay’s payout ratio is 24.57%.

eBay declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, August 11th that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the e-commerce company to buy up to 6.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

eBay Company Profile

eBay, Inc operates as a commerce company. The company platforms include online marketplace and its localized counterparts, including off-platform businesses in South Korea, Japan, and Turkey, as well as eBay’s suite of mobile apps. The company technologies and services are designed to give buyers choice and a breadth of relevant inventory and to enable sellers worldwide to organize and offer their inventory for sale, virtually anytime and anywhere.

