UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $432.98 Million Stake in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) by 5.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,439,942 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 85,995 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.82% of Public Storage worth $432,976,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PSA. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Public Storage in the third quarter valued at about $5,722,000. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in shares of Public Storage by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,839 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $454,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 210,882 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,985,000 after buying an additional 5,047 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Public Storage by 107.4% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,448 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $357,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the period. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Public Storage in the 1st quarter valued at $296,000. 78.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 483 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.07, for a total value of $151,695.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director John Reyes sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.97, for a total value of $16,098,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 54,440 shares of company stock valued at $17,531,077. 10.87% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on PSA shares. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and set a $346.00 price objective on shares of Public Storage in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Public Storage from $296.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $315.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Public Storage in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $321.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Public Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $329.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $316.92.

Shares of PSA traded up $1.84 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $333.46. 1,615 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 738,595. The business has a fifty day moving average of $314.68 and a 200-day moving average of $298.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.43 billion, a PE ratio of 45.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.10. Public Storage has a 1-year low of $212.22 and a 1-year high of $332.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by ($0.96). Public Storage had a net margin of 46.87% and a return on equity of 31.12%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.41 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Public Storage will post 12.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.40%.

Public Storage Profile

Public Storage operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in acquiring, developing, owning and operating self-storage facilities. It operates through the following segments: Self-storage Operations, Ancillary Operations, Investment in PS Business Parks and Investment in Shurgard. The Self-storage Operations segment reflects the rental operations from all self-storage facilities.

